Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi ‘ready for next mission’ after six-month journey in space

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: Sultan Al Neyadi/X

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi told a top official from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) that he is “ready for the next mission” after returning to Earth on September 4 following a historic six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Salem Al Marri, Director General of the MBRC, shared that he met Al Neyadi and he is ‘in great health.’

I met @Astro_Alneyadi after his 6-month mission in space. He is in great health, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘I am ready for the next mission,'” Al Marri wrote.

“This embodies the spirit of the UAE Astronaut Programme. I am very excited for what’s next. Stay tuned,” he added.

The UAE astronaut is currently undergoing medical tests in Houston, Texas, USA, before returning to the UAE to receive a hero’s welcome.

Together with his Crew-6 team aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule, they splashed down in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, marking the end of a 17-hour voyage through space.

Earlier on Wednesday, Al Neyadi posted his first message after returning to Earth.

From Earth to Space & back! I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared. Thank you all for being part of this journey with me,” he wrote on his social media accounts.

“Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon,” he added. 

“Sultan of Space” is expected to arrive in the UAE in the following weeks.

Related story: ‘Kamusta Pilipinas’: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures PH’s Taal Volcano

Also read: Snack time in space: UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi enjoys honey and bread on the ISS

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 07T193442.102

SBP appoints Tim Cone as Gilas Pilipinas coach at 2023 Asian Games

30 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 07T193420.693

Arabian Travel Market to return on May 6 for its 31st edition

32 mins ago
Main Photo

School Nights Special, available on select shows of Disney on Ice

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 09 07 at 5.39.40 PM

Huawei Smartwatches: Smart Choice Even for iOS and Android Users

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button