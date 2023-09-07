UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi ‘ready for next mission’ after six-month journey in space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi told a top official from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) that he is “ready for the next mission” after returning to Earth on September 4 following a historic six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Salem Al Marri, Director General of the MBRC, shared that he met Al Neyadi and he is ‘in great health.’

“I met @Astro_Alneyadi after his 6-month mission in space. He is in great health, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘I am ready for the next mission,'” Al Marri wrote.

“This embodies the spirit of the UAE Astronaut Programme. I am very excited for what’s next. Stay tuned,” he added.

The UAE astronaut is currently undergoing medical tests in Houston, Texas, USA, before returning to the UAE to receive a hero’s welcome.

Together with his Crew-6 team aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule, they splashed down in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, marking the end of a 17-hour voyage through space.

Earlier on Wednesday, Al Neyadi posted his first message after returning to Earth.

“From Earth to Space & back! I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared. Thank you all for being part of this journey with me,” he wrote on his social media accounts.

“Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon,” he added.

“Sultan of Space” is expected to arrive in the UAE in the following weeks.

