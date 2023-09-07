School Nights Special, available on select shows of Disney on Ice

Abu Dhabi, get ready to embark on an enchanting journey through a winter wonderland as Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island. In a dazzling new show, beloved Disney characters including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will take you on a century-spanning adventure through the magic of Disney.

100 Years of Wonder is an extraordinary celebration of Disney’s timeless tales. This show is set to astonish audiences with its debut live ice performance of Mirabel and the stars of Encanto, sharing a heartwarming lesson about unique gifts. Prepare to be mesmerized as your favorite Disney characters grace the ice, bringing these cherished stories to life through breathtaking skating routines, dazzling aerial acrobatics, and awe-inspiring stunts.

This captivating event features both modern Disney favorites and classic characters, with interactive performances from the stars of Toy Story, underwater magic from Finding Nemo, emotional displays from Inside Out, and inspirational numbers from Princess Power, and much more. Joining Mickey, Minnie, and their friends will be an exceptional cast, ensuring that Disney’s magic is enjoyed by all generations.

Event Details and Pricing:

Show Dates and Times:

Wednesday, 11th October 2023 (Opening Night): Grand premiere at 7:30 PM.

Thursday, 12th October 2023: Enchanting show at 7:30 PM.

Friday, 13th October 2023: Matinee at 3:30 PM or evening performance at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, 14th October 2023: Morning at 11:30 AM, Matinee at 3:30 PM, Evening at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, 15th October 2023: Morning at 11:30 AM, Matinee at 3:30 PM, Evening at 7:30 PM.

Location: Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ticket Information:

Royal: AED 1000

VIP: AED 550

Platinum: AED 360

Gold: AED 260

Silver: AED 160

Bronze: AED 80

For tickets, visit www.etihadarena.ae

Don’t miss this School Nights Special, available on select shows. For more information about Disney On Ice, follow their social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce.