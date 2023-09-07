Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Pilot dies at gender reveal party in Mexico

A pilot lost his life when the aircraft he was flying as part of a gender reveal party in Mexico crashed on Sunday. 

The tragic event unfolded in Navolato, Sinaloa state, leaving a somber cloud over the celebratory occasion.

A video circulating online captured the ill-fated moment when the aircraft, attempting to announce the gender of an unborn child, released pink smoke while soaring above a couple eagerly awaiting the news.

The scene was set with a sign that read “Oh baby,” surrounded by an array of pink and blue balloons. However, the jubilation quickly turned to horror as the plane’s left wing appeared to detach from the fuselage while flying away from the group of onlookers below.

Local authorities in Navolato, Sinaloa state, confirmed to CNN en Español that the pilot succumbed to his injuries in the hospital following the crash. 

Paramedics from the Sinaloa Red Cross provided immediate assistance at the crash site in San Pedro, Navolato, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he tragically lost his life.

The pilot’s identity has not been disclosed, and the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional injuries were reported among the attendees of the gender reveal event.

