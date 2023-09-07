PH named as ‘Asia’s Leading Dive Destination’ for fifth consecutive year

For five consecutive years, the Philippines has been hailed as “Asia’s Leading Dive Destination” at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023, which took place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on September 6.

This impressive winning streak for the Philippines began in 2019, with consistent competition from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced this recognition on Thursday, with its chief Christina Garcia Frasco emphasizing that this achievement reflects the country’s unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism development and collaboration with industry stakeholders.

In a statement, she stated: “The Philippines’ fifth consecutive win as Asia’s Leading Dive Destination further affirms the unparalleled beauty and mega biodiversity of our country loved by divers and tourists all over the world.”

“From our ridges to our reefs, you will never run out of reasons to Love the Philippines,” Frasco added.

Established in 1993 by a London-based organization, WTA acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates the triumphs of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.