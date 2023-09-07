Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH named as ‘Asia’s Leading Dive Destination’ for fifth consecutive year

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago

Courtesy: DOT/PNA

For five consecutive years, the Philippines has been hailed as “Asia’s Leading Dive Destination” at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023, which took place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on September 6.

This impressive winning streak for the Philippines began in 2019, with consistent competition from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced this recognition on Thursday, with its chief Christina Garcia Frasco emphasizing that this achievement reflects the country’s unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism development and collaboration with industry stakeholders.

In a statement, she stated: “The Philippines’ fifth consecutive win as Asia’s Leading Dive Destination further affirms the unparalleled beauty and mega biodiversity of our country loved by divers and tourists all over the world.”

“From our ridges to our reefs, you will never run out of reasons to Love the Philippines,” Frasco added.

Established in 1993 by a London-based organization, WTA acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates the triumphs of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 07T193442.102

SBP appoints Tim Cone as Gilas Pilipinas coach at 2023 Asian Games

30 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 07T193420.693

Arabian Travel Market to return on May 6 for its 31st edition

32 mins ago
Main Photo

School Nights Special, available on select shows of Disney on Ice

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 09 07 at 5.39.40 PM

Huawei Smartwatches: Smart Choice Even for iOS and Android Users

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button