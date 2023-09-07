Oasis Park’s founder bags Burj CEO award for sustainable community impact

Ralph Clemens Martin, the founder and CEO of Oasis Park, was honored with the Award for Community Outreach and Sustainable Social Impacts during the 6th edition of the prestigious Burj CEO Awards.

The event, held last August 28 in an exclusive Mediterranean cruise from Greece to Turkey, celebrated exceptional entrepreneurs, humanitarians, and business leaders across 50 categories.

Martin’s visionary leadership led to the transformation of arid desert lands into forests, culminating in the establishment of Oasis Park. This non-profit organization focuses on afforestation and employs renewable energies to reduce carbon emissions.

For Martin, his proudest achievement is knowing he’s contributing to a sustainable future and fighting global warming.

“Every business seeks to serve people. How can we serve when their home—the planet—is not suitable for their long life? How can we continue with our business if we do not have compassion for the people whom we will serve?” Martin said.

Moreover, Martin aims to rally people together to plant 60 million trees by 2030, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Oasis Park believes in thriving businesses that prioritize the planet’s well-being. With the support from O! Millionaire – its participants, supporters, and volunteers, the initiative has seen significant growth, particularly in India.

Martin also recognized the effort of his team for the growing success of the initiative.

“So many different people working in our company. I would just like to have a special thanks to our Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Wella, she’s doing a great job for our company,” Martin said during his acceptance speech.

The Burj CEO Awards, often dubbed as the ‘Oscars’ of the business world, were initiated by CEO Clubs Network Worldwide. This membership-based international organization has recognized and awarded over 300 business leaders and organizations for their exceptional contributions.

Dr. Tariq A. Nizami, Founder & CEO of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, stressed that excellence is the result of intention, effort, direction, execution, and a vision to turn obstacles into opportunities.

Meanwhile, Sarah Dong, Managing Partner, noted that it is about empowering others and creating opportunities.

Over 100 award nominees, VIPs, government officials, CEOs, and entrepreneurs attended this year’s Burj CEO Awards.

The event included a unique Mediterranean cruise, a summit with engaging panel discussions, industry-focused sessions, powerful networking, and star-studded concerts.