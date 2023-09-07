Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Join Rockwell Land for a side-hustle that’s hassle-free and rewarding

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Calling all OFWs in the UAE! Want a side-hustle that’s hassle-free and rewarding? Rockwell Land Corporation, the powerhouse of Philippine real estate, has an exciting proposition for you.

Become a Rockwell International Referral Partner

Rockwell is on the hunt for International Referral Partners, and you can be one by simply attending their upcoming event for free. This fantastic opportunity lets you tap into your connections and score some seriously sweet rewards.

Imagine earning a generous 2% commission of the total contract price, Amazon gift certificates, and indulging in a lavish three-day, two-night staycation at select Rockwell properties. Yes, you heard that right – not only can you enjoy the fruits of a Rockwell investment, but you’ll also get to savor the Rockwell lifestyle yourself.

Mark your calendars

To help you make those referrals with ease, Rockwell is hosting an event right in the UAE where they will share informative training sessions that’ll get you acquainted with all things Rockwell – from their diverse property portfolio to their savvy referral strategies.

And here’s the cherry on top, they are treating all attendees to a scrumptious complimentary dinner.

So, mark your calendars for September 22 in Swissotel Al Ghurair, Dubai at 6:00 p.m. and September 24 in Marriott Downtown Hotel, Abu Dhabi, UAE, at 6:00 p.m. because you won’t want to miss this. 

Reserve your seat by registering here: https://www.filipinotimes.net/rockwell/

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 07T193442.102

SBP appoints Tim Cone as Gilas Pilipinas coach at 2023 Asian Games

29 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 07T193420.693

Arabian Travel Market to return on May 6 for its 31st edition

31 mins ago
Main Photo

School Nights Special, available on select shows of Disney on Ice

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 09 07 at 5.39.40 PM

Huawei Smartwatches: Smart Choice Even for iOS and Android Users

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button