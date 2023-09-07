Join Rockwell Land for a side-hustle that’s hassle-free and rewarding

Calling all OFWs in the UAE! Want a side-hustle that’s hassle-free and rewarding? Rockwell Land Corporation, the powerhouse of Philippine real estate, has an exciting proposition for you.

Become a Rockwell International Referral Partner

Rockwell is on the hunt for International Referral Partners, and you can be one by simply attending their upcoming event for free. This fantastic opportunity lets you tap into your connections and score some seriously sweet rewards.

Imagine earning a generous 2% commission of the total contract price, Amazon gift certificates, and indulging in a lavish three-day, two-night staycation at select Rockwell properties. Yes, you heard that right – not only can you enjoy the fruits of a Rockwell investment, but you’ll also get to savor the Rockwell lifestyle yourself.

Mark your calendars

To help you make those referrals with ease, Rockwell is hosting an event right in the UAE where they will share informative training sessions that’ll get you acquainted with all things Rockwell – from their diverse property portfolio to their savvy referral strategies.

And here’s the cherry on top, they are treating all attendees to a scrumptious complimentary dinner.

So, mark your calendars for September 22 in Swissotel Al Ghurair, Dubai at 6:00 p.m. and September 24 in Marriott Downtown Hotel, Abu Dhabi, UAE, at 6:00 p.m. because you won’t want to miss this.

Reserve your seat by registering here: https://www.filipinotimes.net/rockwell/