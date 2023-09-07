Arabian Travel Market to return on May 6 for its 31st edition

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has announced its return for its 31st edition which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on May 6 to 9, 2024.

With the theme “Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship,” this highly-anticipated event will bring together exhibitors from various sectors, including aviation, accommodation, hospitality, attractions, technology and more.

The 31st edition of ATM will host policymakers, industry leaders, and travel professionals from across the Middle East and beyond, encouraging them to forge new relationships, share knowledge, and uncover innovations with the potential to reshape the future of global travel and tourism.

One of the key focal points of this edition is the exploration of how innovators in the travel and tourism industry are actively seeking increased funding to boost the sector’s overall contribution to the global GDP.

Additionally, the upcoming show will shine a spotlight on how these innovators are elevating customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and accelerating progress toward a net-zero future for the industry.

Aligned with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which will occur in Dubai later this year, ATM 2024 will delve into the ways in which innovation can be harnessed to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The overarching aim is to build a greener and more sustainable travel and tourism sector that will benefit generations to come.