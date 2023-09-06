UAE to impose ban on heavy vehicles starting 2024

The UAE has officially announced a ban on heavy vehicles exceeding 65 tonnes from using its roads starting in 2024, in a move aimed at safeguarding the country’s advanced infrastructure and improving road safety.

This decision aligns with a federal law regulating vehicle weights, which received approval from the UAE Cabinet.

In a tweet on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the importance of this measure in preserving the nation’s modern infrastructure and enhancing overall road safety.

“We also decided today to approve the issuance of a federal law to regulate the weights of heavy vehicles that use the country’s roads, which will be implemented at the beginning of next year, God willing, as it will prohibit heavy vehicles whose maximum total weight exceeds 65 tons from using the country’s roads, in order to preserve our advanced infrastructure. And raising the levels of safety on our roads,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

ترأست اليوم بقصر الوطن بأبوظبي اجتماعاً لمجلس الوزراء .. أكدنا في بدايته استمرار دولة الإمارات في استراتيجيتها الطموحة لقطاع تكنولوجيا الفضاء .. واستمراريتها في تأهيل وإرسال المزيد من رواد الفضاء لمحطة الفضاء الدولية .. وترحيبها بعودة ابن الإمارات سلطان النيادي أول رائد فضاء عربي… pic.twitter.com/TkFvOwYUZv — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 4, 2023

To enforce this regulation effectively, a smart electronic gate system will be implemented to accurately measure and monitor the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles.

