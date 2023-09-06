Senate President calls for special law to prevent road rage

Senate President Migz Zubiri has urged the creation of a special law to address road rage incidents and prevent their recurrence.

This statement came during a hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, which was investigating a recent viral road rage incident in Quezon City.

Zubiri stressed the importance of finding measures to prevent such incidents, especially concerning motorcyclists, cyclists, and the riding public in general.

He proposed the need for a dedicated policy and the potential development of a special law specifically targeting road rage.

“Very important po sa atin dito na malaman kung ano ang mga hakbang na puwede natin gawin na hindi po maulit itong road rage na ito, lalo na to our motorcyclists and to our cyclists and to anyone in the riding public in general,” Zubiri said at the hearing.

“What we need to do is to come up with policy, and possibly a special law that will be against road rage on its own, We can come up with a special law na tungo sa road rage mismo para sa ganon, maski na po natatakot ‘yung naagrabyado na magfile ng kaso, it becomes People of the Republic of the Philippines vs. so and so,” he added.

To recall, the viral video captured former police officer Wilfredo Gonzales using foul language, physically assaulting a cyclist named Allan Bandiola, and displaying his firearm after Bandiola collided with his car using his bicycle.

Both Gonzales and Bandiola attended the Senate inquiry into the incident.

Gonzales claimed he drew his gun in self-defense, while Bandiola admitted to reacting aggressively after being struck in the head by Gonzales, considering it a normal response.

The Quezon City Police District has filed alarm and scandal complaints against Gonzales in connection with the incident, while Bandiola chose not to press charges against the former police officer.

Meanwhile, Gonzales bared that they had resolved their differences.