PH inflation rises to 5.3% in August

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has reported a notable increase in the inflation rate, marking the first uptick in six months. The surge to 5.3% in August was primarily attributed to escalating food and transport expenses, according to National Statistician Dennis Mapa.

Despite this rise, it remains lower than the 6.3% recorded in the same month the previous year, and it falls within the 4.8% to 5.6% range projected by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for the same period.

However, August’s figure pushed the year-to-date average to 6.6%, surpassing both the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4% and President Marcos’ assumption of 5% to 6% for 2023.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages played a significant role in the inflation increase, surging to 8.1% from July’s 6.3%. This was driven by the sharp rise in rice prices, which soared to 8.7% from 4.2% in July. The PSA attributed this increase to reduced rice production due to El Nino and export bans imposed by major rice-exporting nations like India and Myanmar.

Additionally, vegetable prices rose from 21.8% to 31.9% in August, a consequence of losses from enhanced monsoon rains and Super Typhoon Egay.

Moreover, inflation rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) accelerated from 5.6% in July to 5.9% in August, primarily due to the rising costs of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which posted an 8.6% inflation rate compared to 6.4% in July.

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels also contributed to the accelerated pace, decreasing to 5.3% from the previous month’s 6.9%. Furnishings, equipment, and routine household maintenance experienced a slight uptick to 6.1% compared to 6.2% in July.

Outside the NCR, inflation rates also increased, rising from 4.4% to 5.2% last month. Central Luzon recorded the highest rate at 7.0%, while Eastern Visayas posted the lowest at 3.1%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, slowed to 6.1% in August from 6.7% in the previous month but accelerated compared to the same period last year, when it stood at 4.6%.

Meanwhile, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balicasan emphasized the importance of maintaining the 2% to 4% inflation goal for 2023 despite rising food prices.

Balicasan suggested a review of existing tariff levels on rice to mitigate the cost burden on consumers, proposing a temporary and calibrated reduction in tariffs to offset global price increases.

“Using policy levers on multiple fronts, we are confident in our ability to overcome the obstacles arising from domestic and international factors as we safeguard the interests of Filipino consumers and producers,” Balisacan said.