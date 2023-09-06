Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos announces PH readiness to host ASEAN in 2026

Courtesy of: Bongbong Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared the Philippines’ readiness to host and lead the ASEAN Summit in 2026.

During his remarks at the 43rd ASEAN Summit, Marcos expressed the country’s commitment to bolstering the foundations of ASEAN’s community-building efforts and guiding the organization into a new era.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026. We will fortify the foundations of our community-building and navigate ASEAN as it embarks on a new chapter,” Marcos said in his intervention at the plenary session of the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

“We will count on the support of fellow Member States and continue to work with our partners to strengthen ASEAN Centrality, and to promote peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region,” he added.

Currently, the 43rd ASEAN Summit is being hosted by Indonesia in Jakarta, with the chairmanship set to be passed to Laos at the summit’s conclusion.

