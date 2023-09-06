Ex-cop in QC viral video says he was a victim too

The gun-toting former policeman who threatened to shoot a cyclist in a road rage event in Quezon City said in a Senate probe that he was just acting in self-defense.

Wilfredo Gonzales told senators on Tuesday that biker Allan Bandiola dented the roof of his car.

Gonzales said that the biker allegedly punched his car while wearing gloves with plastic knuckles on them.

“Biktima rin ako rito eh. Nawalan ako ng trabaho. Na-ano ako sa social media, mga anak ako, pamilya ko, na kung hindi naman sinuntok yung kotse ko. Siguro yung bangga lang sa bumper ko pagpapasensyahan ko na,” the 63-year-old dismissed cop said.

Senators also called out Gonzales for making false claims because videos show otherwise.

“You cannot fool this committee. Very clear yung nakikita sa picture na wala siyang gloves,” said Senator Ronald Dela Rosa.

Bandiola said that he only tapped the car of Gonzales because he was supposed to be hit by the policeman.

“Ang intensyon ko po nun, bumunot ako at kumasa ng baril dahil pasugod po siya sa akin. Kahit i-review po natin yung ano dinepensa ko lang po yung sarili ko at 45 degrees lang po” said Gonzales.

“Eh normal reaction ko lang po yun, binatukan niya ako. Kasi bakit niya ako binatukan? Sabi ko pwede naman niya ako kausapin nang maayos,” Bandiola explained.

The two said that they both settled the issue after the incident.