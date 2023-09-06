Dominican Republic physiotherapist dies on flight back home from FIBA World Cup

The Dominican Republic basketball team announced a tragic loss on Wednesday, revealing that their physiotherapist, Bladimir Regalado, had died of a heart attack on a flight back home from the Philippines from the FIBA World Cup.

Regalado’s untimely death occurred shortly after the Dominicans concluded their campaign in the World Cup held in Manila.

“With deep sadness, we report the death of Bladimir Regalado, physiotherapist of our National Team, who suffered a heart attack on the flight back from the Philippines, where he accompanied our team in the FIBA World Cup 2023,” the team wrote on Instagram.

“We are deeply sorry for this loss and send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Bladimir Regalado was a fundamental pillar in the team, dedicated and passionate about his work. Peace to your soul,” they continued.

“His efforts and commitment to the world of Dominican basketball will always be remembered. Rest in peace, NBA,” they concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selección Nacional de Baloncesto de la República Dominicana (@rdbseleccion)

The FIBA World Cup organizers also conveyed their condolences to Regalado’s family and teammates, expressing their love and heartfelt sympathies in an Instagram post.

“The entire FIBA team sends its love and heartfelt condolences to @rdbseleccion and the family of team physiotherapist Bladimir Regalado who tragically passed away while traveling home from the World Cup,” the Instagram post read. “Bladimir will be dearly missed by all. Rest in peace.”

During the tournament, the Dominican Republic performed excellently in Group A in Manila, achieving a notable 87-81 victory over the Philippines. Although they progressed to the second round, they experienced consecutive defeats against Puerto Rico and Serbia, preventing them from reaching the knockout phase.

Ultimately, they secured the 14th position in the tournament and earned a spot in an Olympic Qualifying Tournament scheduled for the following year. Regalado’s passing leaves a void in the team and the world of Dominican basketball that will be deeply felt and remembered.