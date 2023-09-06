DMW warns OFWs against online love scams

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a warning to the public on their social media activities which are contributing to the rise of online romance and swindling schemes.

The scheme specifically targets overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The DMW issued the warning after a Filipina OFW based in Switzerland was victimized by her “rich foreigner boyfriend,” who extorted around CHF 40,000 (Swiss francs), or an estimated P2.5-million, from the victim’s hard-earned savings and personal loans.

“Kami po ay nakikiusap sa mga kababayan natin na huwag magpalinlang sa mga online romance o love scams. Huwag magpapadala sa matatamis na salita ng mga taong hindi ninyo nakita. Marami na po silang mga nabiktima mula sa iba’t-ibang bansa. Maging mapagmatyag po tayo at pahalagahan ang ating ipon na mula sa ating pawis at dugo,” said MWO Geneva in its report.

The scammer pretended to be a ‘rich foreigner’ and earned the affection, trust, and ‘love’ of the victim.

Once the victim’s confidence is gained, the scammer will ask for an amount of money with a promise of sending a bigger amount in return by courier.

The scammer then claims of fake “customs-related issues” in getting his money to the unknowing victim, the ‘lover’ then convinces the OFW to send more money.

The DMW urges OFWs to be wary of these schemes.

“They should remain cautious and refrain from giving any amount of their hard-earned money and life savings to their supposed ‘online romantic partners,” it added.

“Also, any suspicious activities pertaining to online illegal recruitment scams can be reported to the DMW Migrant Workers Protection Bureau through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/airbranch or email at [email protected] and also through their hotline number 8721-0619,” the DMW added.