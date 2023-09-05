Unlock the Flavors of Asia at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Are you ready to tantalize your taste buds and immerse yourself in the rich flavors of Asia? Experience the best of Asia with Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek’s Tour of Asia!

Indulge in the finest entertainment and cuisine at top-notch spots like Minato Japanese Restaurant, Sumbiya Korean BBQ Restaurant, Yum! Thai Cuisine Restaurant, The China Club, Marbles Karaoke and Comedy Bar and a Saturday Brunch with over 200 dishes and swimming pool access.

But that’s not all! To make this culinary adventure even more irresistible, they are offering vouchers worth AED 1,111 for the unbeatable price of just AED 499! Yes, you read that right – a fantastic deal that lets you experience the very best of Asian cuisine without breaking the bank.

Hurry, this offer won’t last long! Make your reservation before September 30 to ensure you don’t miss out on this extraordinary culinary adventure. This exclusive promotion is valid only until September 30. So, seize this opportunity now!

To secure your tickets, simply contact them via WhatsApp at +971 56 548 8238 or give them a call at +971 4 205 7033. Your taste buds are in for an unforgettable treat. Discover the incredible world of Asian cuisine, book your adventure today!