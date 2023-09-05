Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE to plant 10 mangrove trees for each COP28 visitor

Photo courtesy of WAM

Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency (EAD) has launched a unique plan called “Ghars Al Emarat” (UAE Planting Initiative), where they’ll plant 10 mangrove trees for every conference attendee. This initiative, supported by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to fight climate change and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s green strategy and hosting of COP28.

Using innovative methods like drone planting, mangroves will be added to coastal areas like the Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve, Al Mirfa City, and Jubail Island during the best planting season later this year, according to a report by WAM.

Beyond mangrove growth, the initiative promotes climate action and awareness. It dovetails with the UAE’s goal to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030, part of its climate-neutral plan.

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD’s Secretary-General, says this initiative underlines the UAE’s commitment to combating climate change and reducing visitors’ carbon footprint, absorbing one ton of carbon for every 5,000 mangrove trees.

Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, supports the initiative for its nature-based solutions’ role in climate action.

Mangroves are crucial coastal ecosystems, helping fight climate change by absorbing greenhouse gases. In Abu Dhabi, they support biodiversity, protect neighboring habitats, improve water quality, and boost ecotourism.

Abu Dhabi hosts 85% of the UAE’s mangroves and has a long history of mangrove restoration, dating back to the 1970s when Sheikh Zayed initiated planting programs. EAD, in partnership with others, has planted 40 million mangroves in various regions.

