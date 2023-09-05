Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returns to Earth after six-month historic space mission

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his crewmates have successfully returned to Earth on Monday, September 4, after a historic six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). NASA shared the exciting news that their journey culminated in a successful splashdown off the coast of Florida, at 8:19 AM local UAE time.

The Crew-6 team, aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule, splashed down in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean just off the shores of Jacksonville, Florida, marking the end of a 17-hour voyage through space.

The SpaceX crew promptly retrieved the capsule, hoisting it onto a recovery vessel, and carefully assisted each astronaut’s disembarkation. Their next destination is NASA’s facility in Florida, where eager family members await their reunion.

Before being reunited with their loved ones, the dedicated crew members will undergo a series of rigorous medical examinations in Florida to ensure their well-being after their stay on the ISS.

Al Neyadi left the orbital outpost on schedule at 3:05 PM, UAE time, on Sunday, concluding his remarkable 184-day adventure in space. This momentous occasion was captured live, with viewers witnessing the historic moment when Al Neyadi — who made history as the first Arab astronaut to conduct a spacewalk during his mission — waved a final goodbye.

On his final day aboard the ISS, the UAE astronaut bid heartfelt farewells to his fellow astronauts before the capsule’s hatch closure and undocking. Upon his return to the UAE, Al Neyadi is expected to receive a hero’s welcome, having first undergone medical evaluations in the United States.

