Oasis Park introduces Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs): Your source of clean drinking water made from air

In an era marked by unpredictable weather shifts worldwide, the impact of global warming and climate change has become increasingly evident. The UAE, known for its humid climate, faces the compounded challenges of these environmental shifts. Amid these circumstances, the demand for a sustainable source of clean drinking water becomes paramount.

Oasis Park—the first of its kind self-contained ecosystem—is set to address this challenge by housing its own water supply through “Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs),” capable of making water out of thin air.

Produced by Watergen, this AWG emerges as a beacon of hope, presenting a transformative solution that has the potential to save countless lives — including your own.

Why AWG?

Aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 goals, Oasis Park’s concept revolves around all things sustainable — primarily planting 60 million trees in arid desert lands, using solar farms as its key energy source, installing wind turbines to boost renewable energy generation, and creating water out of thin air by using AWGs, among other initiatives.

AWGs use the humidity in the air to produce fresh water, making them sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional water sources. The water can be used for drinking, irrigation, and other needs in the park, contributing to reduced water waste and resource conservation. By installing AWGs in the park, it can help to create a healthier and more sustainable environment for visitors and local wildlife.

Watergen: The ideal AWG for Oasis Park

With Watergen already making waves across 80+ countries including India, Indonesia, Australia, and beyond, this AWG aligns perfectly with Oasis Park’s goals due to its robust technology and innovative patents.

At the heart of Watergen’s innovation lies GENius patented technology, an energy-efficient heat exchange module capable of producing top-quality drinking water in various climates, with high energy efficiency and water production capacity.

The GENius technology provides a scalable drinking water solution for diverse market segments, ranging from small-scale setups to large-scale applications. Utilizing a “plug-and-drink” technology, it can conveniently produce up to 6,000 liters of fresh drinking water per day, powered by renewable energy sources.

The promise of clean, accessible water

Amidst the pressing challenges posed by climate change, it’s imperative that we not only secure access to clean water but also embrace comprehensive environmental initiatives — a goal perfectly aligned with Oasis Park’s innovative AWGs. By providing a sustainable and versatile source of clean water, it not only offers a solution to address global water scarcity but also promotes environmental responsibility.

Join Oasis Park in its noble quest to plant trees, combat climate change, and safeguard our planet for future generations. Together, we can propel the world toward a more sustainable, eco-friendly future, fortified by cleaner water sources and a greener environment.