Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Makati Mayor Abby Binay joins COP28 advisory committee

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Abby Binay

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay has been appointed as a member of the advisory committee for COP28, the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference set to take place in Dubai, UAE.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, her selection comes in recognition of her efforts to raise climate change awareness and promote sustainability in the face of its ongoing impacts.

“Ang makabuluhan at makasaysayang conference na ito ay gaganapin simula Nobyembre 30 at matatapos sa Disyembre 12, 2023. Ako po ang kaisa-isang mayor na magre-represent sa Pilipinas at Southeast Asia. Isang malaking karangalang maimbitahang sumali sa COP28 Advisory Committee. Layon kong palakasin ang boses ng mga lokal na komunidad at bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng mga siyudad sa climate action,” Binay said.

“Excited na akong makasama ang mahigit 30 leaders mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo at makapagbahagi ng mga insight at ideya kay Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, president-designate para sa COP28. Siya rin ang Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology at UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change. Kabilang sa mga tatalakayin namin ang climate adaptation, mitigation, finance, loss and damage, food and agriculture, at nature-based solutions,” she added.

Moreover, Binay noted that her focus would be on expediting the transition to clean and renewable energy sources, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Makati before 2030.

She also stressed the need to learn more about reducing CO2 emissions from energy consumption, along with advocating for clean, sustainable, and intelligent public transportation systems in the city.

In 2022, the country’s CO2 emissions reached 146.5 million tons, surpassing the 135.8 million tons recorded in 2021.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 05T114343.112

Elon Musk’s X to offer audio, video calls

1 min ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 05T104838.495

Oasis Park introduces Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs): Your source of clean drinking water made from air

47 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 05T103142.991

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returns to Earth after six-month historic space mission

1 hour ago
Maymay Entrata

Maymay Entrata shines on New York Times Square billboard

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button