Makati Mayor Abby Binay joins COP28 advisory committee

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay has been appointed as a member of the advisory committee for COP28, the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference set to take place in Dubai, UAE.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, her selection comes in recognition of her efforts to raise climate change awareness and promote sustainability in the face of its ongoing impacts.

“Ang makabuluhan at makasaysayang conference na ito ay gaganapin simula Nobyembre 30 at matatapos sa Disyembre 12, 2023. Ako po ang kaisa-isang mayor na magre-represent sa Pilipinas at Southeast Asia. Isang malaking karangalang maimbitahang sumali sa COP28 Advisory Committee. Layon kong palakasin ang boses ng mga lokal na komunidad at bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng mga siyudad sa climate action,” Binay said.

“Excited na akong makasama ang mahigit 30 leaders mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo at makapagbahagi ng mga insight at ideya kay Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, president-designate para sa COP28. Siya rin ang Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology at UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change. Kabilang sa mga tatalakayin namin ang climate adaptation, mitigation, finance, loss and damage, food and agriculture, at nature-based solutions,” she added.

Moreover, Binay noted that her focus would be on expediting the transition to clean and renewable energy sources, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Makati before 2030.

She also stressed the need to learn more about reducing CO2 emissions from energy consumption, along with advocating for clean, sustainable, and intelligent public transportation systems in the city.

In 2022, the country’s CO2 emissions reached 146.5 million tons, surpassing the 135.8 million tons recorded in 2021.