LTO eyes to clear plate backlog by 2024

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) eyes to address the backlog of motor vehicle and motorcycle plates by complete clearance in 2024, according to LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II.

According to a GMA News report, Mendoza revealed that the LTO has already placed orders for 15 million plates to tackle the backlog, which stands at 179,000 for motor vehicles and 13.2 million for motorcycles.

“We have ordered 15 million plates and these will be delivered soon. We expect this to reduce the backlog on a month-to-month basis. But given the volume, aabutin po tayo ng by next year pa for complete backlog removal,” Mendoza said during the House appropriations panel hearing on the Department of Transportation’s proposed P214.3 billion budget for 2024.

“Rest assured, these deliveries are ongoing,” he added.

Moreover, Mendoza noted that the LTO has the necessary resources to address the backlog effectively.

“We are catching up. The deliveries are speeding up, 250,000 pairs for motor vehicles are delivered every month, while it reaches one million pairs for motorcycles. Our production capacity also increased to 32,000 pairs per day or 120,000 pairs per month,” Mendoza stated.

“We have enough allocation for this in 2024, we can already meet the backlog given the current consumption rate of LTO,” he added.