Global Village earns consecutive gold award for outstanding health, safety

Global Village, the premier multicultural family destination in the UAE and the broader region, has once again received international acclaim from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for its exceptional health and safety management.

For the second year running, Global Village has been honored with the prestigious Gold RoSPA Leisure Safety Award, recognizing its excellence in health and safety management, particularly for organizations serving direct visitors.

This award, part of the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards, sees nearly 2,000 participants vying for recognition.

In statement released on Monday, Global Village said it remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of visitors, partners, and staff year after year. This repeated recognition underscores the park’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional experiences within a secure and safe environment.

As Season 28 approaches, Global Village eagerly anticipates welcoming visitors starting on October 18.

