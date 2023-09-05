Family seeks over AED 200 million in damages after funeral home buries wrong body

Two sisters from Long Island are pursuing a lawsuit against two funeral homes following a distressing mix-up that led to the burial of the wrong person in their family plot, seeking damages worth $60 million (approximately AED 220,380,000).

The unfortunate incident occurred when their father, 72-year-old Clifford Zaner, passed away due to heart failure in South Carolina.

His body was supposed to be transported to New York, but a CBS New York report revealed that the wrong individual was sent and subsequently dressed up in their father’s favorite attire.

The family, already dealing with the grief of losing their father, was shocked when they observed discrepancies in the body’s appearance just before the burial. They questioned the absence of their father’s facial hair and an unexplained autopsy scar on his forehead, as no autopsy had been performed.

“Where is his facial hair? and the funeral director said it’s standard practice that we shave everybody,” daughter Stacy Holzman said.

“I do know this other man is buried in his favorite shirt. I just don’t know how what system was not in place. How is this not triple checked?” daughter Megan Zaner added.

The Star of David Chapel in West Babylon, which had received the body from Fletcher Funeral Service in South Carolina, insisted that the deceased was indeed Clifford Zaner, leading to the burial proceeding as planned.

However, weeks later, Fletcher Funeral Service confirmed the mix-up, acknowledging that they had sent the wrong person’s body dressed in Zaner’s burial clothes.

The family’s attorney, Philip Rizzuto, disclosed that the South Carolina funeral home had admitted its error and apologized. In contrast, Star of David Chapel denied any wrongdoing, expressing deep regret for the family’s grief due to the mistake made by the South Carolina funeral home. They emphasized their commitment to reviewing protocols to ensure accurate family member identifications.

“The whole case is insane on many levels. First of all, I don’t know how the funeral home in South Carolina can mix up the bodies. But, to me, the worst part is the mistake was pointed out and the clients were dismissed and lied to. It’s unconscionable,” Rizzuto stated.

The family has initiated a $60 million (approximately AED 220,380,000) lawsuit in the hope of sending a strong message and improving procedures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The identity of the stranger buried in the Zaner plot remains a mystery, causing the family further distress. They have not been informed about the identity and find it emotionally challenging to visit their loved ones in that plot.

Moreover, the daughters had to hold a second funeral for their father, laying him to rest without his beloved Led Zeppelin t-shirt at a different location.