Elon Musk’s X to offer audio, video calls

Owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, has announced plans to roll out audio and video calling features within the app.

Musk shared this development in a platform post, stating, “Video & audio calls coming to X.”

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

According to him, these features will be accessible on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, and PC without requiring a phone number.

However, Musk did not provide specific details or a launch timeline for these new features.

This move aligns with Musk’s broader strategy to transform X into an all-encompassing “everything app” that offers a wide array of services, from messaging to social networking and peer-to-peer payments.

Despite appointing a new CEO, Musk remains actively involved in product development and is exploring changes in how news links appear on the platform, which could impact news publishers’ reach on X.