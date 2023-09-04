PH immigration to replace 50% of manual counters with e-gates to boost efficiency

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to replace 50% of its manual counters with state-of-the-art electronic gates, following the agency’s commitment to expedite immigration processing times.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced the ambitious plan during a press conference held on Wednesday. The move comes after the BI’s request for an increased budget allocation to facilitate the implementation of this technology-driven transformation.

The Bureau of Immigration has long adhered to a 45-second standard for processing travelers, as per the Guidelines on Advance Passenger Information jointly published by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). While this benchmark was originally intended for manual check-in counters requiring passenger data entry, the BI has voluntarily taken on the challenge of maintaining this swift processing time.

Commissioner Tansingco emphasized that the BI’s information technology programs are well-positioned to further reduce processing times without compromising national security. The procurement of electronic gates is already included in the BI’s approved information systems strategic plan for the years 2024-2026.

Similar to those used in technologically advanced countries, these electronic gates have the potential to reduce processing times to as little as eight seconds per passenger. Cumulatively, this transformation promises a significant reduction in traveler processing times.

Currently, only 21 electronic gates are deployed at major international airports nationwide, with the majority stationed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). However, the BI is gearing up to acquire additional e-gates starting in 2024, with a goal to have 43 e-gates installed nationwide by 2026.

The entire project is expected to cost approximately Php 1.9 billion. The BI contends that this investment is crucial to ensure that the Philippines remains on par with its international counterparts in terms of immigration processing standards.

“E-gates have become the international standard in most countries,” stated Commissioner Tansingco. “We aim for a faster and more efficient process to enhance the overall experience of our travelers.”

In anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, Commissioner Tansingco assured the public that BI operations are prepared for the expected surge in passenger numbers.

“As the ‘Ber’ months arrive, we anticipate a higher volume of arriving and departing passengers,” he noted.

To address this influx, the BI has deployed additional immigration officers, with the latest batch of 108 graduates joining their ranks. The agency has also implemented the Rapid Response Procedure at all international ports of entry and exits during peak hours or critical periods. This procedure involves mobilizing officers from other offices to augment staff at specific terminals.

Mobile counters have been introduced to process passengers efficiently, despite the limited immigration space at Philippine airports compared to that allocated in other countries.

Furthermore, the BI announced its intention to open dedicated green lanes at the departure area within the year. These lanes will cater to airline crew, frequent travelers, and overseas Filipino workers, further enhancing the efficiency of immigration processes.