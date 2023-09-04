OFW Guide: Essential Workplace Rights for Women

In the vibrant UAE workforce, it’s essential for women to be well-versed in their workplace rights to shield themselves from any potential exploitation. The UAE Labour Law contains specific provisions designed to safeguard the working hours and conditions of female employees.

Let’s delve into the key aspects of this law, shedding light on the rights and safeguards for women in the UAE workforce.

Night Shift Regulations

According to Articles 27 and 28 of the Employment Law, the employment of women at night is prohibited. The term “night” denotes a span of eleven consecutive hours, including the interval from 10 pm to 7 am. However, exceptions to this rule are outlined in Article 28, which encompass scenarios such as force majeure, managerial and technical roles, as well as positions in medical and other services deemed appropriate by the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs.

Workplace Safety

Article 29 underscores the employer’s responsibility to ensure basic amenities and facilities at the workplace. Additionally, the employer must prioritize the safety and well-being of women employees, offering proper sanitation and amenities.

“No women shall be employed on any job that is dangerous, arduous or detrimental to health or morals or on any other operations specified by order of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) after consulting the competent authorities.”

Maternity and Childcare Leave

As per Article 30, after a year of employment, female employees are entitled to 45 days of fully paid maternity leave, and half-pay if the employment duration is less than a year. After maternity leave, a woman may take a maximum of 100 unpaid consecutive or non-consecutive days due to illness or post-maternity conditions, as confirmed by a certified medical service.

Further, Article 31 grants nursing mothers two additional 30-minute breaks daily for 18 months post-childbirth, which are considered part of working hours.

“A female employee shall be entitled to maternity leave with full pay for a period of 45 days, including the period preceding and the period following her confinement, on condition that she has been in her employer’s service for a continuous period of not less than one year. If she has not completed the aforesaid period of service, she shall be entitled to maternity leave with half pay.”

Equal Pay for Equal Work

Article 29 enforces equal wages for men and women performing the same roles. Moreover, the UAE Cabinet approved a law ensuring equal wages and salaries for both genders, emphasizing women empowerment and equality in the nation’s development.

“The female worker shall be granted a wage equal to that of the man should she be performing the same work.”

Cleanliness and Ventilation

Article 94 mandates employers to maintain clean, well-ventilated workplaces with suitable lighting, drinking water, and proper toilets.

“Without prejudice to the provisions of the regulations and orders issued by the competent government authorities, an employer shall ensure perfect cleanliness and ventilation in each workplace with adequate lighting, drinking water and toilets.”

Safety in Remote Areas

Article 101 requires employers to provide suitable facilities for employees in remote areas, encompassing transport, accommodation, water, food, first-aid, and recreational facilities.

“Every employer employing employees in areas remote from towns and not connected with them by any normal means of transport shall provide his employees with the following services: adequate means of transport, suitable living accommodation, drinking water, suitable food stuff, first-aid facilities, recreation and sports facilities.”

Lodging Complaints

Remember, if employers violate these rights, you have the right to file a complaint with the MoHRE.

It’s also essential to stay updated with the latest regulations through the UAE embassy in your home country or pertinent UAE authorities.