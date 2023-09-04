Mike Enriquez had been through a lot in his final moments — wife

The wife of veteran journalist Mike Enriquez shared some of the broadcaster’s final moments saying that he had been through a lot due to his health condition.

In an interview with “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” Lizabeth “Baby” Yumping-Enriquez said that Mike’s passing “hasn’t sunk in yet.”

“Kasi marami pang tao pero I’m sure all of these… tapos ako na lang mag-isa sa bahay. I don’t know, I really don’t know,” she tearfully said.

Baby said that the veteran broadcast journalist fought for his life and if there is one that consoles her this time is that he is no longer in pain.

“He’s been through a lot. They had to do dialysis and dito nila pinapadaan. ‘Yung new kidney niya was doing well. No rejection at all. Kaya nga sabi ko sayang, you know,” she said.

Baby said that Mike suffered from pneumonia.

“Because nga ‘yun palang kidney transplant, they give you anti-rejection medicine. And that anti-rejection medicine lowers your immune system. So, kaya nahirapan ang mga doctors to arrest the infection because of that,” Baby said.

Baby said that Mike died while undergoing dialysis.

“His BP dropped and suddenly his heartbeat stopped. Sabi sa akin ng caregiver, ma’am, Sir Mike is being resuscitated already. Ha? Sabi ko why. Hindi ko in-expect ‘yun kasi routine na magda-dialysis siya e pang ilang beses na niya ‘yun,” she said.

“After that, nu’ng after ng third resuscitation, I was in the ICU e. Nandoon lang ako sa labas kasi I couldn’t bear to see him with so many tubes connected to him. Sabi ko I’ll go out na. And then I broke down na,” Yumping added.