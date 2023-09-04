Dubai Police warn drivers vs severe penalties for running red lights

The Dubai Police have issued a stern reminder regarding the newly enforced, strict penalties for running red lights and engaging in reckless driving. These traffic violations now carry hefty consequences, including a AED50,000 fine, a 30-day vehicle confiscation, and 23 black points on the driver’s license.

In a video released on Sunday, the Dubai police showcased eight shocking instances of reckless driving captured on camera in Dubai. The footage revealed drivers disregarding red lights and colliding with other vehicles at intersections.

One alarming clip depicts a cyclist being thrown off their bike at a pedestrian crossing due to a vehicle failing to stop. Another shows a vehicle crashing into a motorcycle that had halted at a pedestrian crossing.

A recent law categorizes reckless driving as a significant traffic offense in Dubai, resulting in a AED50,000 penalty. This applies to actions deemed as “driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that endangers lives or property.”

The same fine is imposed for running red lights, while a more severe AED100,000 penalty is sanctioned for street racing. These amendments to traffic regulations aim to prioritize road safety and safeguard lives and property.

To recall, the Dubai Police have already enforced the law by imposing AED50,000 fines in two cases last month. The first involved a motorist arrested for tailgating and dangerous overtaking, while the second concerned a biker performing stunts on a Dubai highway.