Dubai Fitness Challenge to return on October 28 for its seventh edition

Calling all fitness enthusiasts! The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will be back for its seventh edition, starting from October 28 until November 26, 2023.

Participants are encouraged to prepare for this year’s DFC as early as now because an exciting lineup of activities is in the works, including the highly-anticipated Dubai Ride and Dubai Run where thousands of residents and visitors have been participating annually.

According to a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), this year’s Dubai Ride will take place on November 12, Sunday, while Dubai Run will conclude the challenge on November 26, Sunday. Both events will offer families, recreational cyclists, runners, and fitness enthusiasts the unique opportunity to experience cycling, running, jogging, or walking past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The flagship fitness initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, aims to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.

The DFC encourages the entire community of Dubai, as well as the whole country, to embrace a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, with an action-packed calendar of activities and events.

Launched in 2017, DFC is an annual inclusive fitness movement that highlights Dubai’s robust sports and fitness infrastructure, motivating residents to adopt lasting healthy habits.

Last year’s edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants, with notable flagship events on Sheikh Zayed Road attracting nearly 35,000 cyclists for the Dubai Ride and 193,000 runners for the Dubai Run.