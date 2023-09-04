Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Fitness Challenge to return on October 28 for its seventh edition

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

Calling all fitness enthusiasts! The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will be back for its seventh edition, starting from October 28 until November 26, 2023.

Participants are encouraged to prepare for this year’s DFC as early as now because an exciting lineup of activities is in the works, including the highly-anticipated Dubai Ride and Dubai Run where thousands of residents and visitors have been participating annually.

According to a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), this year’s Dubai Ride will take place on November 12, Sunday, while Dubai Run will conclude the challenge on November 26, Sunday. Both events will offer families, recreational cyclists, runners, and fitness enthusiasts the unique opportunity to experience cycling, running, jogging, or walking past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road.

236474174421496836
Courtesy: WAM

The flagship fitness initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, aims to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.

The DFC encourages the entire community of Dubai, as well as the whole country, to embrace a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, with an action-packed calendar of activities and events.

435748989139202880
Courtesy: WAM

Launched in 2017, DFC is an annual inclusive fitness movement that highlights Dubai’s robust sports and fitness infrastructure, motivating residents to adopt lasting healthy habits.

Last year’s edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants, with notable flagship events on Sheikh Zayed Road attracting nearly 35,000 cyclists for the Dubai Ride and 193,000 runners for the Dubai Run.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T144157.737

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reportedly divorcing after 4 years of marriage

8 hours ago
Its Showtime

MTRCB suspends It’s Showtime for 12 airing days

9 hours ago
TFT NEWS e gates

PH immigration to replace 50% of manual counters with e-gates to boost efficiency

12 hours ago
women

OFW Guide: Essential Workplace Rights for Women

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button