DILG launches nationwide campaign for rice price cap

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), led by Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr., is gearing up for an extensive information drive following President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order (EO) 39, which imposes rice price ceilings.

This campaign targets both public and private markets nationwide, with the DILG joining forces with other government agencies to ensure full EO 39 compliance.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, EO 39 instructs the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture (DA) to rigorously enforce rice price ceilings and monitor market price fluctuations. The DILG is poised to support affected retailers in collaboration with DTI and DA.

Moreover, Abalos stressed the importance of cooperation from market administrators and concerned parties, warning of potential penalties for non-compliance. The executive order aims to ensure a steady rice supply at fair prices for the public.

Earlier, Abalos urged Metro Manila mayors and market administrators to join efforts in enforcing the mandated rice price ceilings.