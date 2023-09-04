Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DILG launches nationwide campaign for rice price cap

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago

Courtesy of: Benhur Abalos

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), led by Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr., is gearing up for an extensive information drive following President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order (EO) 39, which imposes rice price ceilings.

This campaign targets both public and private markets nationwide, with the DILG joining forces with other government agencies to ensure full EO 39 compliance.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, EO 39 instructs the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture (DA) to rigorously enforce rice price ceilings and monitor market price fluctuations. The DILG is poised to support affected retailers in collaboration with DTI and DA.

Moreover, Abalos stressed the importance of cooperation from market administrators and concerned parties, warning of potential penalties for non-compliance. The executive order aims to ensure a steady rice supply at fair prices for the public.

Earlier, Abalos urged Metro Manila mayors and market administrators to join efforts in enforcing the mandated rice price ceilings.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T144157.737

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reportedly divorcing after 4 years of marriage

9 hours ago
Its Showtime

MTRCB suspends It’s Showtime for 12 airing days

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T134041.820

Dubai Fitness Challenge to return on October 28 for its seventh edition

10 hours ago
TFT NEWS e gates

PH immigration to replace 50% of manual counters with e-gates to boost efficiency

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button