BI: Filipinos traveling abroad to meet foreign partners exempt from guidance, counseling program

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos14 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

Filipinos traveling abroad to visit their foreign partners will no longer be required to undergo the Commission on Filipinos Overseas’ (CFO) guidance and counseling program (GCP), according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

In a statement released on Sunday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that the CFO, a member of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), has eliminated this requirement to streamline the departure process for Filipinos. The BI has communicated this change to all immigration officers.

“The inter-agency council is committed to continuously review departure requirements for departing Filipinos to adapt to current trends,” Tansingco said.

“The BI, as an implementing agency, is ready to implement changes in departure guidelines, as deemed fit by members of the inter-agency,” he added.

The decision to scrap the GCP requirement came after CFO Chairperson Romulo Arugay notified the BI about the rule change in a letter dated August 31.

Initially, the GCP was mandatory for Filipinos with foreign partners traveling to meet or marry abroad. This adjustment aligns with the 2023 Revised Guidelines on Departure Formalities for Internationally-Bound Filipino Travelers.

To recall, the implementation of the revised guidelines, originally scheduled for September 3, was temporarily suspended by the IACAT due to objections from various quarters who argued that the new rules infringed on individuals’ right to travel.

The Senate had also requested a deferment of the new guidelines, a request that was granted.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times.

