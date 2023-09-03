Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez laid to rest

Staff Report

Veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez was laid to rest on Sunday at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.

In an ABS-CBN News report, a final mass was conducted for Enriquez at the Christ The King Parish in Green meadows Quezon City attended by his family and friends.

Enriquez used to anchor the primetime news for GMA.

“It is with profound sadness that GMA Network announces the passing of our beloved Kapuso Miguel ‘Mike’ Enriquez, who peacefully joined our creator on August 29, 2023,” GMA News said in a statement.

He started his career as a broadcasting staff at the Manila Broadcasting Company in 1969 and later became a disc jockey with the name “Baby Michael’.

Enriquez joined GMA News in 1995 and headed its radio division.

He first appeared on television in 1995 with journalist Karen Davila as they hosted the late night newscast “Saksi”.

Enriquez then co-anchored the network’s flagship primetime newscast 24 Oras with Mel Tiangco.

Enriquez took a medical leave in 2021 to undergo a kidney transplant and went isolated for months. He returned to his news programs in March 2022 but later on became absent again due to health complications.

