Tolentino says gun-toting ex-cop in QC viral video yet to return separation pay

Courtesy:ABS-CBN News

Senator Francis Tolentino revealed that Wilfredo Gonzales, the gun-toting ex-policeman in a viral road rage video has yet to return his separation pay from the Philippine National Police.

Tolentino said that Gonzales was supposed to return the separation pay after being dismissed from service.

Gonzales was a policeman for two decades and was dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2017 due to grave misconduct after he whipped out a gun during a separate altercation.

Tolentino urged the PNP to continue assessing their manpower to check if they are still capable of serving the public.

“Sa umpisa madaling itago, itatago ‘yan… hindi mo makikilala kaagad yung kaharap mo pero ‘pag nagtatrabaho na, makikita mo na may problema pala,” he said.

Read: PNP revokes gun permit of driver involved in viral road rage video

Related story: ‘There must be consequences’: DILG chief wants ex-cop in QC road rage criminally charged

QCPD chief Torre resigns amid probe on viral road rage video

