Malacañang says price ceiling for rice to take effect on Sept. 5

Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy: PNA

Malacañang has announced that President Bongbong Marcos’ order on the price ceiling for rice will take effect on September 5.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the Office of the Executive Secretary clarified that Executive Order No. 39 will take effect next week.

“OES Undersecretary Leonardo Roy Cervantes said that the price cap on rice will take effect immediately upon publication of EO No. 39 in national newspapers,” Garafil added in a statement.

Marcos signed an order mandating a price ceiling for regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and well-milled rice at P45 per kilo to control the soaring prices of rice.

Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual said that the order will take effect immediately.

Pascual added that some premium rice varieties were not covered by the order, which only applies to regular-milled and well-milled types.

“We recognize the urgency of addressing the escalating rice prices in the market. In parallel, it is imperative to maintain stringent oversight over rice pricing and supply to preclude any potential hoarding and price manipulation by traders and retailers,” he said.

