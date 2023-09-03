Immigration Bureau renews warning to OFWs vs. third country recruitment

The Bureau of Immigration has reiterated its warning to Overseas Filipino Workers against recruiters who are using a third country to lure vulnerable Filipino workers.

The BI said that under the scheme, OFWs whose visas expire get an offer to be transported to another territory or a third country. This modus then leaves the government without a record of their transfer.

“While third-party recruitment is beyond the scope of the BI, we deem it necessary to share to the public stories we encounter at the airport, as we are the first to hear about this back in the Philippines,” said Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco in a statement.

“OFWs should protect themselves from exploitation by ensuring proper documentation when they work abroad,” he added.

The BI issued the statement after five Filipinos were deported from Moscow, Russia last Friday.

The BI chief said that one of those deported left as tourist to visit his OFW wife in Moscow.

The others were recruited to work in Hong Kong and when their contracts expired they were then transferred to Russia.