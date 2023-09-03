Gov’t officially suspends new travel rules for outbound Filipinos

The Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking (IACAT) formally suspends the implementation of the new travel guidelines for outbound Filipino travelers.

During the weekend, the council met to address the concerns of the public over the revised guidelines.

In a statement, the IACAT said it was revisiting its guidance after it received criticisms from lawmakers and the public.

“After careful deliberation, the IACAT Council approved the Resolution, formally suspending the implementation of the 2023 Revised Guidelines. It was further resolved that the IACAT shall revisit the 2023 Guidelines and shall further strengthen its information and education campaign to convey to the public the essential purpose and grave concerns that the 2023 Guidelines seek to address,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The DOJ and IACAT said that they will balance the need to protect Filipinos from human trafficking and at the same time ensuring the right to travel of Filipinos.

The revised rules required outbound travelers to prove they are financially capable of traveling outside the country and submit documents in relation to their travel.

