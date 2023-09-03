Chot Reyes to ‘step aside’ as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas

After Gilas Pilipinas secured its first FIBA World Cup win on Saturday, national coach Chot Reyes announced that he is ‘stepping aside’ as the head coach of the basketball team.

According to local media, Reyes shared that he first revealed the news to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio and Philippine Basketball Association chair Ricky Vargas before their match against China at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Reyes told the basketball officials that their game with China would be his last, regardless of the result.

“I hate using the word resign because I am not a quitter. I would like to emphasize to everyone who is asking for that,” Reyes said in the post-game conference.

“But at the same time, I signed up to do a job and we did not deliver the result. So I think it’s time to step aside and allow the SBP to make a decision for the good of the team and the program,” he continued.

“Through all the preparation and all these times, I’ve always said to judge us on our performance in the World Cup—regardless of what happened between the time I was appointed and today, I said judge us by our performance,” he added.

“And obviously, we did not perform. And like I said the last game, I take full accountability and because of that it is time for me to step aside.”

The national federation has yet to speak regarding this matter, whether they will accept Reyes’ decision or not.