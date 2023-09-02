Dubai unveils four renovated abra stations in Dubai Creek

Four traditional abras along Dubai Creek have been fully revamped to enhance the experience of abra riders and strengthen their safety and security measures, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

These marine transport stations, used by 14 million riders annually, include the Bur Dubai Model Station, Deira Old Souq Station, Dubai Old Souq Station, and Sabkha Station.

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, the emirate’s marine transport has seen consistent growth in terms of the transportation modes, stations, and riders since the inauguration of the Dubai Water Canal linking the Dubai Creek to the coastal area.

“The sector is poised to see further improvement with the completion of the urban and touristic amenities on the shores of the canal as well as the construction of marine stations. It plans to make marine transport means the ideal mobility choice for citizens, residents and tourists savouring picturesque tourist and urban structures overlooking the Dubai Creek, Water Canal and beaches,” HE Al Tayer said in a statement.

While these abra stations have been reconstructed to better serve tourists by providing top-of-the-line amenities such as a sheltered outdoor space, retail outlets, and technological information systems, they still pay homage to the beauty of old Dubai by preserving its historic and cultural identity.

They have also maintained their commitment to sustainability by using construction materials that are environmentally friendly and durable, which will reduce maintenance costs and extend the asset lifespan by 10 percent, while also reducing carbon emissions.

Furthermore, the project has upgraded the lighting of these stations and marinas. The installation of a real-time monitoring system empowered by artificial intelligence is also in the works, which will aid in analyzing data, predicting faults, and planning for the required spare parts for the boats and stations.