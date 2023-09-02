Dubai Holding’s Hatta sign sets Guinness World Record as tallest landmark

Dubai Holding’s iconic Hatta Sign has achieved international acclaim by breaking the Guinness World Records title for ‘The Tallest Landmark Sign.’

Perched atop the majestic Hajar Mountains, this towering structure stands at an impressive 19.28 meters, serving as a powerful symbol of Hatta’s identity and its status as one of the UAE’s most picturesque regions.

The recognition from Guinness World Records is poised to cast a global spotlight on the Hatta region, once a well-kept local secret.

Now, it is expected to draw the attention of travelers worldwide, inviting them to experience the enchantment of Hatta firsthand. This newfound fame is set to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and nurture local businesses, all contributing to Hatta’s sustainable development.

As Dubai Holding’s Hatta Resorts prepares to open its sixth season, the record-breaking Hatta Sign will become a globally recognized attraction.

Visitors will have the opportunity to capture memorable pictures against this unique backdrop, set against the stunning panorama of the region. Hikers are encouraged to make the ascent to the sign, offering a breathtaking view from a higher altitude.