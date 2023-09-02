Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai announces completion of AED 10 million makeover of iconic Deira Clocktower

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

The clock has stopped ticking for the renovation of Dubai’s historic landmark, the Deira Clocktower roundabout, as it announced the completion of its development project on Thursday, August 31.

This AED 10 million project, which began in May 2023, will be breathing new life into the iconic landmark with its remarkable transformation.

The Deira Clocktower’s fresh look features meticulous attention to detail, providing stunning aesthetic views that seamlessly blend solid flooring with exquisite horticultural elements. The centerpiece of this revitalized roundabout is a magnificent water fountain, now featuring a fresh and contemporary design.

According to the Dubai Municipality, the construction of the Clocktower roundabout included various improvements, such as the renovation of floors and the implementation of a new design for the water fountain, that facilitates flexibility in controlling water levels and using multicolored lighting.

Additionally, the structural framework of the roundabout was also repainted, boasting unique elements such as precast concrete pebbled wash and three-dimensional design.

Courtesy: WAM

Moreover, the redevelopment also integrated sustainable agricultural elements by planting ‘Ground Cover Sisifium’ in the inland basins. The surroundings were also beautified with Washingtonia palms positioned adjacent to the clock tower’s pillars, complemented by three tiers of wildflowers that create unique color patterns, offering visitors a picturesque view.

The Clocktower’s lighting system has also been improved, featuring mapping and three-dimensional formats, as well as photographic displays that can be used during national ceremonies and events.

The project is a testament to the Municipality’s commitment to preserving the city’s rich history while embracing modernity. The landmark has been reimagined in a style that harmonizes with Dubai’s urban character, while celebrating its historical significance.

