PNA: Global Media Congress ‘bridge’ for journalists worldwide

The Global Media Congress, an annual gathering of media professionals from around the world, is set to return for its second edition. The event, hailed as a bridge for journalists to explore innovative approaches to the challenges confronting the media industry, is scheduled to take place from November 14 to 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Pamela Samya, the Acting Executive Editor of the Philippine News Agency (PNA), emphasized the significance of the Global Media Congress as a platform for journalists to come together and collectively shape the future of the media landscape.

“The Global Media Congress serves as a bridge for journalists from all over the world to get together, learn and define the future of the media industry,” Samya said.

“The #GlobalMediaCongress serves as a bridge for journalists from all over the world to get together, learn and define the future of the media industry,” says Pamela Samya of the @pnagovph#GMC2023#GlobalMediaCongress2023#WamNews pic.twitter.com/kGjGSQb8Mb — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) September 1, 2023

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, the event is organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The first edition of the Global Media Congress, held in November last year under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry,” was a resounding success, attracting over 13,656 visitors.

It also featured an extensive exhibition, more than 30 debates and workshops, and over 162 globally renowned speakers. It brought together representatives from 192 media establishments spanning 42 countries, along with more than 1,200 media experts, specialists, and influencers from six continents.

To recall, the PNA was an active participant in the inaugural event. Samya expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “We at the Philippine News Agency are thankful that through last year’s Congress we were able to connect with fellow journalists worldwide and be able to discuss refine solutions to problems facing the media industry.”

As preparations for the second edition are well underway, the Global Media Congress promises to once again serve as a vital platform for industry leaders, journalists, and media experts to exchange ideas, collaborate on innovative approaches, and collectively address the evolving landscape of the media industry.