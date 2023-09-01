Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

PAL Ultimate Seat Sale returns with unbeatable low fares

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, has announced the much-awaited return of the Ultimate Seat Sale, offering unbeatable low fares for travelers.

Under the banner of “Ultimate Deals, Ultimate Discoveries,” the PAL Ultimate Seat Sale presents an incredible opportunity for travel enthusiasts to fly from Dubai to the Philippines and beyond at prices that are affordable.

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 01 at 16.29.47

PAL is offering roundtrip base fares starting from as low as AED 1,400 for immediate travel. On the other hand, for future flights starting from February 1, 2024, onwards, PAL offers roundtrip base fares for as low as AED 1,300.

The PAL Ultimate Seat Sale is open for bookings until September 24, 2023. The travel periods for this offer are as follows:

  • For flights from the Middle East to the Philippines (ME-PH), travel is valid from September 5, 2023, to January 31, 2024.
  • For flights from the Middle East to destinations beyond the Philippines (ME-Beyonds), travel is valid from September 5, 2023, onwards.

Explore the Philippines and beyond with PAL’s Ultimate Seat Sale. Start planning your next adventure today and secure these unbeatable low fares while they last.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pna

PNA: Global Media Congress ‘bridge’ for journalists worldwide

6 hours ago
Inday Sara Duterte

COA: VP Sara Duterte has 433 security escorts in 2022

9 hours ago
Motorcycle accident in Albuquerque

OFW killed after being hit by motorcycle

9 hours ago
Ogie Alcasid

Ogie Alcasid visits ‘kumare’ Kris Aquino in US

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button