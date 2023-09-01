PAL Ultimate Seat Sale returns with unbeatable low fares

The Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, has announced the much-awaited return of the Ultimate Seat Sale, offering unbeatable low fares for travelers.

Under the banner of “Ultimate Deals, Ultimate Discoveries,” the PAL Ultimate Seat Sale presents an incredible opportunity for travel enthusiasts to fly from Dubai to the Philippines and beyond at prices that are affordable.

PAL is offering roundtrip base fares starting from as low as AED 1,400 for immediate travel. On the other hand, for future flights starting from February 1, 2024, onwards, PAL offers roundtrip base fares for as low as AED 1,300.

The PAL Ultimate Seat Sale is open for bookings until September 24, 2023. The travel periods for this offer are as follows:

For flights from the Middle East to the Philippines (ME-PH), travel is valid from September 5, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

For flights from the Middle East to destinations beyond the Philippines (ME-Beyonds), travel is valid from September 5, 2023, onwards.

Explore the Philippines and beyond with PAL’s Ultimate Seat Sale. Start planning your next adventure today and secure these unbeatable low fares while they last.