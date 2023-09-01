PAL offers exciting rewards for UAE-based travel agencies in new campaign

The Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, has unveiled an exciting opportunity for travel agencies in their latest initiative, the “Travel Agency Gift Voucher” campaign.

This program promises rewarding incentives to travel agencies that choose to partner with PAL, making it an exciting opportunity for both travel agencies and their customers.

Under the campaign, travel agencies stand a chance to receive Shopping Vouchers from Lulu, one of the leading retail chains in the UAE, when they book flights with PAL.

The promotion is set from September 1, 2023, and will run until October 15, 2023, while the travel period extends from September 1 to November 30, 2023.

For more details, interested parties may reach out to Janice Mutia at [email protected] for any inquiries or clarifications regarding the campaign.