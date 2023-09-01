Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OFW killed after being hit by motorcycle

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Mangaldan, Pangasinan.

The rider said that he hit the 67 year-old OFW because he was in a rush.

The OFW was identified as Glen Salcedo according to a GMA News report. He came from the United States.

Based on the witness’ account, they were crossing the national highway when the rider hit Salcedo.

The motorcycle rider asked for forgiveness after the incident. He was identified as Joselito Santiago. The rider is now under police custody.

The rider said he was rushing home because of the rain.

The OFW initially planned to celebrate his birthday in the Philippines this October.

