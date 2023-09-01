Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos sets price ceiling for rice prices nationwide

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the imposition of price ceiling on rice nationwide due to the skyrocketing prices of rice in local markets.

The order was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Executive Order No. 39 stating that Marcos approved the joint recommendation of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade of Industry (DTI) to set price ceilings on rice in the country.

This means that the regular milled rice will be at P41 per kilo while the mandated price cap for well-milled rice is P45 per kilo.

Current prices of rice in local markets are at P45 to P70.

The price ceilings shall remain in full force and in effect unless lifted by President Marcos.

The President also ordered the DA and DTI to monitor the implementation of the price ceiling.

“The DA and the DTI “have reported that the country’s rice supplies have reached a stable level and are sufficient owing to the arrival of rice imports and expected surplus on local production,” the EO stated.

Marcos also ordered agencies to implement measures against rice cartels.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Inday Sara Duterte

COA: VP Sara Duterte has 433 security escorts in 2022

2 hours ago
Motorcycle accident in Albuquerque

OFW killed after being hit by motorcycle

2 hours ago
Ogie Alcasid

Ogie Alcasid visits ‘kumare’ Kris Aquino in US

3 hours ago
Ang Supremo Senador Lito Lapid

Lapid pushes for credit assistance for OFWs

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button