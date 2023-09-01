Marcos sets price ceiling for rice prices nationwide

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the imposition of price ceiling on rice nationwide due to the skyrocketing prices of rice in local markets.

The order was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Executive Order No. 39 stating that Marcos approved the joint recommendation of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade of Industry (DTI) to set price ceilings on rice in the country.

This means that the regular milled rice will be at P41 per kilo while the mandated price cap for well-milled rice is P45 per kilo.

Current prices of rice in local markets are at P45 to P70.

The price ceilings shall remain in full force and in effect unless lifted by President Marcos.

The President also ordered the DA and DTI to monitor the implementation of the price ceiling.

“The DA and the DTI “have reported that the country’s rice supplies have reached a stable level and are sufficient owing to the arrival of rice imports and expected surplus on local production,” the EO stated.

Marcos also ordered agencies to implement measures against rice cartels.