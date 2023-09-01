COA: VP Sara Duterte has 433 security escorts in 2022

The Commission on Audit reported that Vice President Sara Duterte had 433 security escorts – a 455 percent spike from the number of security personnel hired during the time of former Vice President Leni Robredo.

COA said that the office has 433 non-plantilla/detailed personnel under the “Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group” or VPSPG.

No details were provided on their tasks at the OVP.

The OVP had 509 personnel in 2022 according to the state auditors.

After winning the 2022 elections, Duterte requested a separate security unit from the Presidential Security Group. It was approved by the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Duterte previously said the VPSPG will provide security and protection to all vice presidents.