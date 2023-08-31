UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for September 2023

The UAE fuel price committee has revealed the prices for petrol and diesel that will be in effect throughout September 2023, starting from September 1st. This announcement brings clarity to both drivers and businesses, offering insight into the fuel expenses for the upcoming month.

أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر سبتمبر 2023 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الإمارات ⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement: September 2023 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee. pic.twitter.com/D5lQ373AO2 — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) August 31, 2023

According to the committee’s statement released on August 31, Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh3.42 per litre, reflecting an increase from the previous month’s rate of Dh3.14. The cost of Special 95 petrol will be Dh3.31 per litre, marking an increase from August’s Dh3.02.

E-Plus 91 petrol is set to be valued at Dh3.23 per litre, compared to Dh2.95 in the previous month. In the same period, the diesel price is set to stand at Dh3.40 per litre, marking a substantial rise from August’s Dh2.95.

The fuel price committee carefully evaluates market conditions and adjusts the rates accordingly to ensure a balance between consumer affordability and market dynamics.