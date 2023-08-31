Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Nearly 60 companies found in violation of UAE midday break rules

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos41 mins ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

Authorities have revealed that close to 60 companies have been identified for violating the UAE’s midday break rules, affecting approximately 130 workers across the nation, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Initiated on June 15, the annual midday break aims to safeguard outdoor laborers from the intense summer heat. The policy mandates a work halt in open areas between 12:30pm and 3:00pm, extending until September 15.

During the period from June 15 to August 17, the ministry conducted over 67,000 inspections and made more than 28,000 employer advisory visits. This effort exposed 59 instances of rule non-compliance, affecting over 100 workers.

Nevertheless, the Ministry noted that majority of businesses adhered to the regulations.

For almost two decades, the UAE has enforced a midday break, compelling employers to supply workers with essential provisions like umbrellas, fans, cold water, authorized hydrating salts, and suitable facilities.

Companies found violating these regulations could face fines of AED5,000 per worker, with a maximum penalty of AED50,000.

