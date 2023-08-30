UAE reveals new cloud-seeding campaign to enhance rainfall

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced a new month-long cloud-seeding campaign aimed at boosting rainfall across the country.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), this initiative is being spearheaded by the NCM in collaboration with the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP). A team of researchers will assess the effectiveness of various cloud-seeding materials, both with and without an electric charge.

Called ‘Cloud-Aerosol-Electrical Interactions for Rainfall Enhancement Experiment (CLOUDIX)’, this innovative research endeavor will be conducted from Al Ain International Airport in partnership with Stratton Park Engineering Company (SPEC), a US-based company specializing in cloud physics research and instrumentation.

The campaign comprises a series of coordinated flight missions covering the airspace of the UAE and parts of Oman. These missions will utilize the NCM’s cloud seeding aircraft alongside a research Learjet aircraft equipped with instrumentation from SPEC. The latter aircraft was awarded UAEREP’s Fourth Cycle grant for its groundbreaking project titled ‘Improving the chemical and physical properties of seeding materials through electric charges’.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director-General of NCM, said, “This research campaign demonstrates NCM’s active role in promoting innovative research in areas related to national priorities including water security.”

“At NCM, we are committed to empowering the local talent and ensuring their active engagement in the development of new technologies that increase rainfall for the benefit of future generations at risk of water shortage. Such efforts strengthen the UAE’s prominent role in addressing water sustainability challenges, particularly as the country is gearing up to host COP28 next November,” he added.

The campaign will also encompass training specialized personnel at NCM to conduct cloud physics research and analyze data from optical array probes and scattering probes aboard the research aircraft.

Moreover, as part of the process, the Learjet aircraft will re-measure the cloud after the seeding to observe an active natural secondary ice nucleation process at high altitudes, reaching up to approximately 25,000 feet. This process directly contributes to amplifying cloud seeding effects and increased rainfall.

Cloud-seeding, a technique aimed at enhancing a cloud’s ability to produce rain, was introduced in the UAE during the late 1990s. In 2022, the UAE conducted 311 cloud-seeding missions, accumulating nearly 1,000 flying hours.