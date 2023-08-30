Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Police and alleged retired soldier clash in traffic dispute in Makati City

A scuffle between a police officer and a purported retired Philippine Army member broke out on the intersection of Arnaiz and Osmeña Highway in Makati City.

Video footage captured the incident, showing the officer, dressed in a white t-shirt, attempting to overpower a helmeted rider, who claimed to be a retired soldier.

The video circulating online depicts the police officer using his legs to pin down the rider, preventing him from standing up on the road. The officer was seen taking an item, presumed to be a gun, from the rider’s waist using his left hand, while holding his own firearm in his right hand.

According to Olavere, the altercation occurred on August 25 around 7 a.m. Police Colonel Froilan Uy, head of Pasay Police, confirmed that the officer in the white t-shirt in the video was assigned to Police Community Precinct 4 in Pasay and was on duty at the time of the incident.

The rider allegedly cut off the officer in traffic, prompting a chase. “When he was cut off, of course, the officer pursued him to make him realize his mistake. The rider then made obscene gestures and cursed at the officer. He was about to pull out a gun. Our police officer, thinking quickly, grabbed his hand and a scuffle ensued,” explained Uy.

According to information received, the rider supposedly showed an ID indicating his retired Philippine Army status and was found carrying a firearm.

The Pasay Police expressed readiness to cooperate with the investigation.

Police Colonel Edward Cutiyog, chief of the Makati Police, relieved the Station Commander of Substation 3 after allowing the rider to leave the scene.

