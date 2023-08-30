Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH corgi ‘Dalbong’ clinches World Title at 2023 Dog Show

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Wency Villanueva Corgis

Dalbong, a male Pembroke Welsh Corgi hailing from the Philippines, secured a global victory at the recently concluded World Dog Show 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Owner Wency Villanueva celebrated Dalbong’s achievement on Facebook, showcasing images of the Corgi’s triumph as the Best of Breed champion, surpassing a field of over a hundred Corgis.

“I am delighted to announce that Dalbong has obtained his World Winner title along with becoming the SWISS CHAMPION. I am immensely proud of you, my son, Dalbong,” Villanueva wrote.

“This win is not just for us, but for all my fellow exhibitors who dream of becoming world champions one day. Never lose faith in yourself and always believe in your dog. If you think your dog has what it takes, keep pushing forward! Never give up and love your passion until you achieve success,” he added.

According to a Philstar report, Dalbong’s success extended beyond breed recognition; it also claimed the title of Champion Class winner along with an FCI-CACIB certificate during earlier segments of the competition.

Meanwhile, Villanueva expressed gratitude to partners, judges, and Filipino supporters, while also dedicating the win to fellow dog exhibitors who share his passion.

“To all my friends from Philippines and to all people who always there to cheer and support us! Thank you,” he stated.

Last July, Dalbong was also named “Best in Show” at the Thailand International Dog Show 2023.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 13

Bongbong Marcos pays tribute to veteran journalist Mike Enriquez

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 30T110049.867

Dubai upgrades lighting on key roads with eco-friendly LED technology

7 mins ago
TFT NEWS tornado

WATCH: Mini tornado sweeps through Ras Al Khaimah amid unpredictable weather patterns

10 mins ago
tft website 12

‘Ayaw ng drama’ KC Concepcion explains decision to unfollow Kiko Pangilinan, sister Frankie

18 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button