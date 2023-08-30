PH corgi ‘Dalbong’ clinches World Title at 2023 Dog Show

Dalbong, a male Pembroke Welsh Corgi hailing from the Philippines, secured a global victory at the recently concluded World Dog Show 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Owner Wency Villanueva celebrated Dalbong’s achievement on Facebook, showcasing images of the Corgi’s triumph as the Best of Breed champion, surpassing a field of over a hundred Corgis.

“I am delighted to announce that Dalbong has obtained his World Winner title along with becoming the SWISS CHAMPION. I am immensely proud of you, my son, Dalbong,” Villanueva wrote.

“This win is not just for us, but for all my fellow exhibitors who dream of becoming world champions one day. Never lose faith in yourself and always believe in your dog. If you think your dog has what it takes, keep pushing forward! Never give up and love your passion until you achieve success,” he added.

According to a Philstar report, Dalbong’s success extended beyond breed recognition; it also claimed the title of Champion Class winner along with an FCI-CACIB certificate during earlier segments of the competition.

Meanwhile, Villanueva expressed gratitude to partners, judges, and Filipino supporters, while also dedicating the win to fellow dog exhibitors who share his passion.

“To all my friends from Philippines and to all people who always there to cheer and support us! Thank you,” he stated.

Last July, Dalbong was also named “Best in Show” at the Thailand International Dog Show 2023.